PICKENS COUNTY — Christmas trees are an iconic symbol of the holiday season. Whether they are personal trees nestled in the corner of a living room for families to enjoy or towering evergreens serving as the focal point of a town square, Christmas trees are a wonder to behold.

Many people have fond memories of time spent around the Christmas tree sharing gifts and family traditions. Live trees and their pine-like aroma can be especially nostalgic trees to include in holiday plans. The National Christmas Tree Association (yes, that’s a thing) says that approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the United States every year. North American trees hail from all 50 states and areas of Canada.

While freshly cut trees can be particularly beautiful and aromatic additions to the season, they require a bit more work than artificial trees in order to remain beautiful and thrive throughout the holiday season. Maintenance can help keep Christmas trees as perfect as possible.

Even though it is tempting to buy a real tree as early as possible, their shelf life is limited even with the best care. Dural Christmas Tree Farm advises that, under the best conditions, a real tree should last up to four weeks before drying out.

Remember to consider the needles when looking for a real tree. Pull your hand toward your body along the branches. If many needles fall off, the tree is past its peak — leave that one for Charlie Brown.

Think about the room in which the tree will be located. Leave at least 6 inches between the tip of the tree and the ceiling, accounting for the height of the tree stand as well. Nobody wants to go all “Clark Griswold.”

If needle retention is a goal, the Scotch pine variety has the best needle retention and a high survival rate, lending to its popularity, offers Precision Tree and Landscape. Douglas fir and balsam fir are other durable trees but whichever you choose, buy a freshly cut tree from a reputable nursery or tree farm, advises The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Many pre-cut trees sold elsewhere were likely cut weeks before and may not be fresh.

Cut the bottom of the tree trunk before bringing it home to facilitate the uptake of fresh water daily. Trees can absorb as much as a gallon of water in a day, so make sure the tree gets fresh water every day. No. Do not put Sprite, Gatorade, Ginger Ale, bleach, etc. in the water — I don’t care what Aunt Sally says. Just … no.

Keep trees away from as many heat sources as possible and away from direct sunlight to prolong longevity. This isn’t the Victorian Ages anymore and if you stick real candles on a tree in your house, the Easley Fire Department is not going to be happy with you.

Once needles begin to fall off with frequency, the tree is reaching its prime. Remove it so it does not become a fire hazard. Preferably before March. (You know who you are!)

Merry Christmas.

How do I pick and care for thee?

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com