PICKENS COUNTY — While many of us were immersed in the holiday spirit – focused on our families and Christmas festivities – Pickens County Council has been hard at work in formulating a vision for the coming year.

At their annual workshop at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley on November 11, Council set six goals and objectives for 2020. These goals represent Council at the peak of its authority, providing specific work directives to County staff for the coming year. My role as acting administrator is to take these directives from Council and develop implementation strategies for the coming months. To a large extent, my effectiveness and performance as administrator should be judged on how well I execute the policy directives of Council. I believe that Council’s vision for 2020 is clear and practical and provides a bold pathway for our county and its continued good government.

The goals are specific and, in many instances, include subheadings, which I will try to outline below.

Goal 1: Maintain Conservative Budget

The Council and our finance department know the importance of being good stewards of the citizens’ tax dollars. This year Council has directed staff to develop the budget from a “zero-based” standpoint, where individual departments must justify the expenditure of existing tax dollars before requesting any additional funding. Council is clear that it wants to avoid any tax increases unless directly tied to an overriding public need. Council also directed staff to outline the budget to the public based on actual dollars and by analyzing the percentage of the overall budget for each department and the resulting millage for comparison purposes. Employees will be provided incentives to find ways to save taxpayer dollars, and County staff will bring cost saving options to Council for health and liability insurance.

Goal 2: Broaden Economic Development

In addition to continuing to recruit and attract large employers, Council would like to focus on supporting small businesses and engaging with local Chambers of Commerce. Alliance Pickens has already been very active in local schools to support educational opportunities which set our students up for success in the work force. In the coming year, Council hopes to find even more ways we can support the School District of Pickens County to prepare our students for their careers.

Goal 3: Plan for Capital Expenditure

A common mindset in all levels of government is to look at immediate decisions instead of planning adequately for future years. Council wants to avoid that pitfall by developing a continuous five-year plan for capital purchases. This approach will be beneficial to maintaining a conservative budget, as it will allow us to plan ahead for major expenditures throughout various County departments over the course of years rather than simply being reactive to the most immediate needs.

Goal 4: Establish Sustainable Road Maintenance

No one likes the additional $20 County road user fee that is added to our car taxes in Pickens County. It focuses the burden of road paving solely on those within the county who own automobiles, and not on the multitude of outside users who stress our roads traveling through or commuting for work. And what is more, the existing user fee is insufficient to repair our existing roads. At its current level, this fee would repave our county roads on a 40-plus-year cycle, which is woefully inadequate. As such, Council wants a list of funding alternatives, ways to fund our roads that are both equitable and sustainable over the long run.

Goal 5: Comprehensive Tourism Approach

Our county has a rich history and abundant natural beauty, but all too often County staff focuses too much on our four County-owned venues (Mile Creek Park, the Museum, Hagood Mill and the Performing Arts Center). These attractions are important and must continue to grow and succeed, but Council is clear in its instruction to staff to develop programs and strategies that will attract tourists and their dollars to destinations throughout the county. In the coming year, we will be promoting local events and festivals, features and history, regardless of ownership. Again, Council wants staff to engage with our Chambers of Commerce and other nonprofit organizations so we can offer a coordinated effort in promoting tourism.

Goal 6: Advance Unified Emergency Services

Over the last few years our antiquated method of fire protection has given way to a more unified approach. Instead of 13 different small county fire districts, we now have one unified emergency services board. But this simpler governing structure will not succeed unless we find a way to combine the purchasing power of these different districts and create a more efficient and uniform service county-wide. Council envisions a unified system that protects the individual identities of the stations so that communities like Pumpkintown, Holly Springs, and Dacusville will continue to have pride in their local departments and volunteers. The objective is to take incremental steps to standard funding and unify a purchasing plan while still maintaining the uniqueness of each of the local departments.

Now that Council has set these goals, the Pickens County staff has a road map for the coming year. It is my duty to implement these changes, and I take that task seriously. I have already presented these goals to the staff with instruction that we all focus on those issues Council has identified. These goals are our play sheet and our road map, and I am excited to see results come 2021.

There are exciting things to come in 2020 as a result of County Council’s 2020 vision. Please let me know if you have other ideas for implementing this bold vision in the coming year – a happy new year!

Ken Roper, Acting County Administrator

By Ken Roper For The Sentinel-Progress