EASLEY — Blake Sanders, Easley’s first City Planning Manager, announced just before Christmas he would be resigning from his position come January.

Sanders, who is also the Mayor of West Pelzer, stated in a post on social media he was leaving his position with the city for Studio Main, a landscape architecture and planning firm focusing on “the development, revitalization, and rehabilitation of counties, municipalities, communities, and campuses that have a renewed vision for active lifestyles, creation of a sense of place, and strategic reinvestment.”

Sanders is the president and owner of the firm, according to the posting.

“Many of my closest friends and family have followed my professional journey that started nearly 20 years ago at Clemson University – from working with regional and international planning and design firms, to my current role as a Planning Manager for the City of Easley, South Carolina,” Sanders said. “I’ve been fortunate to work on a variety of projects – from the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail and The Doodle Trail, streetscapes and downtown master plans in major cities, to leading charrettes and workshops in towns so small that I had to stay what felt like an hour away just to find a decent hotel.”

Sanders said working as part of the leadership team for Easley had been a great experience and he couldn’t thank Mayor Larry Bagwell and Stephen Steese enough.

“Together we have implemented plans that were 15 years old and put forth the foundational principles and plans for future elected officials to thoughtfully discover.” he said. “I have never thought of the profession of planning coupled with my role in local government, both as an elected official and as an employee, to be one that is replicable; uniqueness in character, background, youthfulness, and professional highlights have yielded increasing results in economic development, productivity, and ultimately a return on strategic investments in the City. While unlikely that I can forge an opportunity for a similar role locally, I know that I am replaceable.”

Sanders said he looks forward to a continued relationship with the City of Easley, its residents, business owners, staff and elected officials.

“I wish the City of Easley and Mayor-Elect Womack the best of luck in their new season,” he said. “The best is yet to come for Easley and all 271 municipalities in South Carolina.”

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com