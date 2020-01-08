UPSTATE — Duke Energy’s World of Energy education center at Oconee Nuclear Station recently announced the top three winning trees of its Festival of Trees display.

In first place, the nonprofit organization “Making My Mark,” was decorated by Century 21 Hometown Realtors and will receive $2,500; in second place, the Pilot Club of Seneca will receive $1,500; and, in third place, Collins Children’s Home, decorated by the Cosmopolitan Woman’s Club, will receive $1,000.

Duke Energy representatives presented checks to each organization’s members at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, at the World of Energy.

The Festival of Trees is a free, public display of more than 20 decorated trees. While the display was open, members of the public voted on their favorite tree. This year, more than 2,000 votes were cast by visitors.

“We have built great relationships with our local nonprofits through this event,” Duke Energy spokesperson Mikayla Kreuzberger said. “We have so many deserving organizations – the voting contest really pulls at our visitors’ heartstrings.”

The World of Energy has hosted the Festival of Trees for seven years.

Those who would like to inquire about decorating a tree in 2020 can email worldofenergy@duke-energy.com or call 864.873.4600. There is no charge to decorate a tree.

Registration begins in early fall of 2020.

