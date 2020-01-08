CENTRAL — Head Coach Greg Thiel, Assistant Coach Jake Simms and the Cross Country and Track and Field programs are excited to welcome the 2020 signing class.

Joining the Warriors in 2020 are Abbey Frock, Alaysia Gaston, Gisselle Lopez, Hannah Hall, Hannah Johnson, Haley Morgan, Macey Morgan and Jada Fossett.

The class consists of middle distance and distance runners, throwers and jumpers, school officials said.

“It is a momentous time for SWU T&F / XC. God continues to bring us high character student-athletes that excel both in the classroom and on the Track,” said Head Coach Greg Theil. “We are thankful and humbled by the growth of this program and are excited about how the rest of this class will shake out. As a staff we are encouraged by the large number of Student-athletes signing this early for many reasons, the main one being that we can begin to grow our relationships with these young people for the purpose of pointing them toward Jesus. This team is a ministry for us and we believe that this environment is the primary reason why so many are being drawn to SWU and why they are thriving here.”

Courtesy photo