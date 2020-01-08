CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University invites you to witness an inspirational ballet performance that has toured three continents Feb. 7 at Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Auditorium.

Ballet Magnificat! presents Hiding Place, inspired by the true story of Corrie ten Boom during the Jewish Holocaust of the 1940s. Hiding Place is the story of hope in the face of suffering and bravery in the midst of despair.

A creation of choreographer/artistic director Jiri Sebastian Voborsky, Hiding Place follows the struggle of two sisters, Corrie and Betsie ten Boom, as they help their life-long Jewish neighbors and friends find security in a small hiding place built in the wall of their home, only to be discovered and transported to Ravensbrück concentration camp to face struggles far exceeding their wildest imagination.

Ballet Magnificat! is a world-touring ballet company that seeks to present the gospel of Jesus Christ to audiences through the medium of dance, dance/drama, and personal witness.

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating is $10 per ticket. Order tickets and find out more at www.swu.edu/boxoffice.

Courtesy photo