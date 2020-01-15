PICKENS — The Pickens High School women’s basketball team last week split two games to area rivals, losing to Seneca at home and defeating Greer Middle College in an away game.

On the regular season, the Lady Blue Flame stand at 5-4 as they begin region play this week. The Pickens’ women dropped a Jan. 8 home game to Seneca 67-35, then rebounded Jan. 9 against Greer Middle College by defeating the Lady Blazers 46-35 in a game played at Eastside High School in Greenville.

“Last week’s games got us mentally and physically prepared to start region games this week,” said Rikki Owens, Lady Blue Flame basketball coach. “It has been incredible to watch the girls’ confidence grow individually and also as a team.”

In the Seneca game, sophomore Hannah Roper led Blue Flame scorers with nine points, followed by senior Sami Turner with eight and senior Alex Dow with five. Dow and senior Kaylee Gillespie each had six rebounds against Seneca, followed by Turner and freshman Macie Gentry with five apiece

Against Greer Middle College, sophomore Caroline Lucas led all scorers with 11 points, followed by Turner and Gillespie with 10 points each. Lucas and Gillespie each had a Double-Double (points, rebounds) on the night—Lucas had 11 rebounds and Gillespie collected 10 boards. Gillespie was also shot 100 percent from the free-throw line, going 8-8, and Turner had six steals against Greer Middle College.

The Lady Blue Flame began region play this week, facing Wren High School on Tuesday night in Pickens. Walhalla High School comes to visit on Friday evening, when the Lady Blue Flame will face the Lady Razorbacks in the friendly confines of Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium in Pickens at 6 p.m.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Pickens_logo.jpg