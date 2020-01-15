CENTRAL – The town of Central honored Mark Mealy as Volunteer of the Year for his unselfish service to the community.

A resolution from the Central Town Council states that Mealy “has demonstrated his willingness to give of his time and talents to the town of Central.”

The resolution goes on to state that Mealy “has displayed constant and compassionate concern for the community.” In addition to serving as SWU’s director of Event and Production Services, Mealy is an officer with the Central Police Department.

He was recognized during a Town Council meeting Jan. 6.

Mark Mealy https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_mealy.jpg Mark Mealy Courtesy photo