PICKENS COUNTY — Girl Scouts of South Carolina Mountains to Midlands has appointed Lora Tucker as the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Tucker is a lifelong Girl Scout and Gold Award Girl Scout. She served as the CEO of Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana and as a council consultant to Girl Scouts of the USA. Most recently Tucker was CEO of Centerlink, a national non-profit responsible for providing leadership to assist more than 250 community centers in building support and promoting the rights of LGBTQ people.

Additionally, Tucker is a retired Army Colonel and a lifelong student of executive leadership, development, and coaching, currently seeking a doctoral degree in leadership. Tucker is a student of executive leadership, development, and coaching, currently seeking a doctoral degree in leadership.

“I am honored and excited to begin this new leadership journey,” said Tucker. “I have dedicated my life to servant leadership and helping others be their very best authentic selves. It is my mission to ensure all girls within our council have the opportunities to join this remarkable organization whose mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated volunteers whom without their dedicated selfless service Girl Scouting would not be possible.”

Tucker’s education includes a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science from Boston College, a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the United States Army War College.

The selection of Tucker as CEO caps a search process facilitated by Evergreen, a search firm with depth of experience in nonprofit executive sourcing and selection.

“Lora is passionate about leading with heart,” said Meredith Manning, Board Chair of Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands. “She is absolutely the right person to lead our unique leadership development organization as we move forward.”

Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands serves the interests of girls across 22 counties — including Pickens — in Central and Western areas of South Carolina.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com