EASLEY — Mrs. Martha “Sue” Bolding Marchbanks, 89, wife of the late William “Bill” Dean Marchbanks, Jr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, the daughter of the late James Cleo Bolding and the late Mildred Jones Bolding, Mrs. Marchbanks was a graduate of Easley High School, retired from American Federal and was the owner and operator of Bill and Sue’s Antiques. She was an active member of Easley First Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir and served in many areas of the church.

Surviving are two sons, William Dean Marchbanks, III (Susan) of Greenville, and James Douglas Marchbanks (Susan) of Easley; three grandchildren, James “Nicholas” Marchbanks (Gina) of Ft. Meyers, Fla., George “Mason” Frantom (Carmen) of Brandon, Miss., and “Elizabeth” Claire Carrano (Justin) of Valdosta, Ga.; and seven great-grandchildren, Ashton, Esley, Kinsley, Lucy, Addison, Ollie and James.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Westview Cemetery, Easley, with Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating.

The family is at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Susan Marchbanks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easley First Baptist Church, 300 East 1st Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.

