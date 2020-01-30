PICKENS — The Pickens High School women’s basketball team lost two away games last week to region foes, falling to Belton Honea-Path and Daniel. The Lady Blue Flame will have a chance to get back on the winning track this week in upcoming region games against Wren and Walhalla.

On the regular season, the Lady Blue Flame stand at 5-8 overall and 0-4 in the region. The Pickens’ women dropped a Jan. 21 away game to the Lady Bears of Belton-Honea Path High School 50-41, and lost another away game Jan. 24 to the Lady Lions of Daniel High School 40-17.

“The girls are playing tough defensively,” said Rikki Owens, Lady Blue Flame basketball coach, “so we will continue to work on our offense this week at practice. We are looking for the team to step up offensively.”

In the BHP game, senior forward Kaylee Gillespie led all Lady Blue Flame scorers with 13 points, shooting 60 percent from the field, and she also pulled down seven rebounds. Senior guard Sami Turner had 12 points and six rebounds. Sophomore forward Hannah Turner led all Lady Blue Flame rebounders with eight boards, four offensive and four defensive.

Against Daniel, Gillespie was again the leading Lady Blue Flame scorer with 10 points, and she also led in rebounds with seven.

The Lady Blue Flame played region foe Palmetto High School Tuesday night in Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium at Pickens High School. Next on the schedule is an away game Friday against region foe Wren High School.

The Lady Blue Flame visit Walhalla Tuesday, Feb. 4 for a game against the Lady Razorbacks.

Pickens High Lady Blue Flame senior forward Kaylee Gillespie. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_LadyBlueFlameBasketballGillespieK.jpg Pickens High Lady Blue Flame senior forward Kaylee Gillespie. Robert Bradley

By Greg Lucas For The Sentinel-Progress