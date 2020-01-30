PICKENS COUNTY — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance at the Library The Pickens County Library System is pleased to once again be partnering with United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

This program provides free income tax preparation to anyone with a household income of under $60,000 per year.

Services are provided by IRS trained and certified volunteers who specialize in ensuring residents receive all eligible tax credits and deductions. Tax preparation will be held at all Pickens County Library locations now through April 15.

Appointments are available:

Hampton Memorial Library, Easley beginning Jan. 28: Mondays, Wednesdays: 2:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Fridays: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Central-Clemson Library, Central beginning Jan. 30: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: 2-8 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Village Library, Pickens beginning Feb. 6: Thursdays: 2-6 p.m. Fridays: 1-5 p.m.

Sarlin Library, Liberty Beginning Feb. 3: Mondays: 1-5 p.m.

Schedule an appointment by calling 2-1-1 or 1-866-892-9211. Library staff are unable to schedule appointments.