Thousands lose power in major outage

PICKENS — A fire at an electrical substation in Pickens County left more than 5,000 people in Pickens and Oconee without power Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson at Duke Energy, at least 5,400 outages were reported. There was 4,400 customers in and around the city of Pickens without power starting around 12:30 p.m., and more than 1,000 outages reported in the areas around Lake Jocassee and the northern section of Lake Keowee near Highway 11, they said.

The outage affected residences, local businesses, government buildings as well as several Pickens County schools, which were dismissed early due to the outage.

Students from Pickens High, Pickens Middle, Pickens Elementary, Hagood Elementary, Ambler Elementary and Project GO were sent home — as well as students from Dacusville Elementary and Dacusville Middle, due to shared bus routes.

“There was a fire at one of our larger substations near Pickens,” Duke spokesman Ryan Mosier said. “That is the cause of the downstream outages. We have about 4,200 customers out as a result. We are looking at options to route power to other circuits and bring as many customers back up as we can while we address the one substation.”

Blue Ridge Energy officials said transmission to both the Pickens and North Pickens substations was affected.

At 3:12 p.m. Duke Energy said power had been restored to call customers.

