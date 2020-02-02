PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County will have new start and dismissal times for middle and high schools, starting in Fall 2020. The school board approved the change during the Jan. 27 meeting.

In the 2020-2021 school year, middle and high schools within the district (with the exception of Dacusville Middle School) will run on a daily schedule of 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

District officials said the reason for the change was to separate bus routes for elementary and secondary students in the interest of safety.

“We have been talking about this change for more than a year, and we made changes to the high school schedules this year to begin moving in this direction,” said SDPC Superintendent Dr. Danny Merck. “Buses carrying 18-year-olds and 4-year-olds together is not ideal from a safety or discipline standpoint. We think this is a common-sense step to improve the environment on our buses.”

Schools will continue to open no later than 7:30 a.m. to accept car-rider drop-offs.

“We don’t expect this to impact the times when schools accept car-riders,” Merck said. “We have also planned to accommodate the fact that in some families, older siblings accompany their younger siblings to the bus stop. Elementary routes will pick students up first, so that older siblings can see their younger siblings safely board the bus.”

The scheduling change also results in a slight shortening of the school day, according to SDPC officials. Principals have adjusted schedules so that transitions between classes were shortened — instructional time and lunch time will remain the same, district officials said.

The scheduling exception for Dacusville schools was decided because Dacusville Elementary and Dacusville Middle are on the same campus. The routes for those schools will continue to run together, they said.

Dacusville Middle will also continue to operate on its current schedule. High school students in the Dacusville area will ride a separate bus to Pickens High School, officials said.

Of the 200-plus bus routes the district runs daily, SDPC has identified “approximately four” routes to remote areas that may need to continue to combine elementary and secondary students on the bus, they said.

The change is expected to cost an extra $50,000 in transportation costs.

“Most bus transportation is paid by the state, but South Carolina does not pay for bus transportation of students who live within 1.5 miles of a school,” the district website states. “In the interest of safety, SDPC has always offered bus transportation to all students, but the state charges our local district for each additional stop within 1.5 miles of the school. Having elementary and secondary routes separated will result in more of these stops, and additional charges from the state.”

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SDPC2_logo-1.jpg

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com