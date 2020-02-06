POWDERSVILLE — Two arrests have been arrested in connection to a burglary and graffiti found at Powdersville High School.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 5, Michael Harrison and an un-named juvenile were caught on video surveillance cameras spray painting graffiti at Powdersville High School.

Later that night, the two suspects broke into the Powdersville Gun & Pawn and stole a Century Arms AK style rifle and fled back to their apartment at Heritage Trace, deputies say.

District officials said the school’s Resource Officer assigned to the high school started an investigation into the damage at the school and was able to identify Harrison as the suspect.

Detectives were also starting their investigation into the Pawn Shop Burglary and identified Harrison on video to be the suspect.

With evidence collected in the case, both suspects were arrested.

It has not been made clear if Harrison and the juvenile are/were students at the school.

Michael Harrison https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_michael_.jpg Michael Harrison Courtesy of ACSO

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com