UPSTATE — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, based in Cherokee, N.C., has submitted comments to the Bureau of Indian Affairs documenting “critical deficiencies” in a recently released Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Proposed Trust Acquisition of 16.5 acres of land for the Catawba Indian Nation of South Carolina.

Because of these insufficiencies, the Eastern Band is demanding that the government require an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to determine the adverse environmental effects that can come from allowing the South Carolina Tribe to open a casino in North Carolina.

The Catawba are seeking to cross state borders and establish an off-reservation casino in North Carolina based on a bill submitted by S.C. Senator Lindsey Graham. The problem, according to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ comment letter, is the 16.57 acres proposed for federal trust acquisition is located in the historical territory of the Cherokees — not the Catawba.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, as the lead agency on the EA, acknowledges that there is a possibility that archaeological artifacts and resources could be discovered during construction, but to date, it has not invited the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to consult on cultural protection measures, they said.

“The Catawba have no right to come into Cherokee historical territory and establish a new Catawba Reservation just to build a casino,” Richard Sneed, Principal Chief for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, said. “The Catawba made an agreement with South Carolina that dictates where the Catawba can acquire trust lands and have a casino. Resolving this issue falls to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to assess whether alternative locations in South Carolina are an appropriate solution to this controversy.”

If given the opportunity, Sneed said the Catawba would avoid the EA and regulatory process altogether.

Critics say the Catawba and casino developer Wallace Cheves have hired lobbyists to short-circuit the normal approval process and are asking Congress to approve the measure over the opposition of the North Carolina state legislature.

“Construction of a casino on historic Cherokee land without inviting the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to consult on the proposal would violate federal law,” argued a spokesperson for the Tribe. “The new casino could also pose a threat to the local environment. A pipe for off-site discharge is located near critical wetlands and could impact migratory birds.”

Opponents said as the EA does not analyze the greenhouse gas emission, construction, or operational emissions that would result from the project, the build could potentially affecting air quality.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com