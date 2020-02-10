PICKENS — Upcountry South Carolina is a historical Mecca for the Blues. Throughout the 1920s and 1930s the streets of Laurens County, Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson reverberated with the music of bluesmen/street-preachers as they were strolling with their tin cups extended.

Many of these musicians became famous on the streets of New York City in the folk revival of the 50s and 60s. It is this tradition that we celebrate each February at the Hagood Mill Historic Site.

This year’s lineup features Steve McGaha, J. Michael King, Freddie Vandeford, Hunter Holmes, and David Donar.

Steve McGaha, J. Michael King and Freddie Vanderford are all Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award winners and bluesmen. Hunter Holmes is a blues musician and historian sure to entertain with his old time, street busking style. David Donar is a country bluesman, finger style picker that plays some red hot tunes! In addition to music, David is a cartoonist and illustrator whose favorite subject matter are all the various musicians who perform and jam at the Hagood Mill throughout the year. Musical performances run from 11:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Hear the old music that made upstate South Carolina a famous “roots environment” for the Piedmont Blues … some tunes primitive in nature and others coming from the sweet soul of the South Carolina bluesmen of long ago.

There will be lots of other things to see on Feb. 15 as Hagood Mill hosts a variety of folklife and traditional-arts demonstrations. The Mill will be running and the grits will be a grinding. Living history demonstrators will have the option to set up at the Heritage Pavilion with the artisan vendors, or to stay in their regular spots at the Historic Site. We encourage visitors to ask questions of the artists, gain insight, and if you wish, spend a little money to secure a traditional arts treasure of your own.

There will be an artisan market with a cherry picked selection of the area’s artisans, where you can bring your special Valentine to shop for a unique, handcrafted gift. There will be kids activities as well! The Heritage Pavilion is closed in with tarps and will be heated with propane heaters. As always, we encourage visitors to bring their own seating and to bundle up.

The centerpiece of the Hagood Mill Historic Site is the water-powered 1845 gristmill. It is one of the finest examples of nineteenth-century technology in the Upcountry and operates just as it has for the last century and a half. The mill will be running throughout the day.

In the old mill, fresh stone-ground cornmeal, grits, and wheat flour will be available. In addition, rye flour, Basmati rice flour, oat flour, oatmeal, popping cornmeal and grits, organic yellow cornmeal and grits, and buckwheat flour are produced and may be available. Hagood Mill cookbooks and a variety of other mill-related items are also available in the Mill Mercantile.

There promises to be lots to do and lots of fun! Admission is $5 per person and children 12 and under are free. There is no parking fee. Admission includes entrance to the Hagood Mill Historic Site, including the Heritage Pavilion and the South Carolina Petroglyph Site. All proceeds from admission help offset the costs at Hagood Mill.

So, head on out, grab a helping of tasty food, served on site from some of the best food trucks in the area, and as always, enjoy your special day at Hagood Mill.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. year round. The Mill operates, rain or shine, the third Saturday of every month.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site, the South Carolina Petroglyph Site and the Heritage Pavilion are located 3 miles north of Main Street Pickens off of Highway 178 W or 5 ½ miles south of Cherokee Foothills Scenic Hwy 11 just off Highway 178 E at 138 Hagood Mill Road.