PICKENS — The Lady Blue Flame girls’ basketball team of Pickens High School defeated the BeltonHonea Path Lady Bears last week to capture its second region win.

“We are so proud of our team and how hard they continue to work,” said Rikki Owens, Lady Blue Flame basketball coach of the 34-24 victory against BHP. “They decided that their legacy as a team was going to be remembered by never giving up, and they were not going to end the season without a fight.”

The BHP game was played Feb. 7 at home. On the regular season, the Lady Blue Flame stand at 7-10 overall and 2-6 in the region.

Also in region play last week, the Lady Blue Flame dropped two away games, to the Walhalla Lady Razorbacks 61-28 on Feb. 4 and to the Wren Lady Hurricanes 50-44 on Feb. 5.

Scoring and rebounding were evenly distributed among the Lady Blue Flame starting five during the BHP game. Freshman guard Maci Gentry led all PHS scorers on the night with eight points and also collected five rebounds. Senior forward Alex Dow scored six points and was the top rebounder with 11 boards. Senior forward Kaylee Gillespie tallied six points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while freshman center Kaylee Owens netted six points and collected eight rebounds. Senior guard Sami Turner scored six points and gathered six rebounds on the night.

A Tuesday night game was played against the Lady Lions of Daniel High School in the final home game of the season within the friendly confines of Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium at Pickens High School. The last regular season game is set for Thursday evening against the Lady Mustangs of Palmetto High School in Williamston. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 18 at a time and place to be announced.

