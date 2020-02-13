CENTRAL — The African Children’s Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances.

Southern Wesleyan University invites the public to experience the “Just As I Am” tour of the African Children’s Choir March 1, 6 p.m. at Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center Auditorium, located on the Central campus.

The choir combines traditional hymns with African cultural sounds and a stunning visual story of God’s faithfulness. Concerts are free and open to all. A free will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs such as education, care and relief and development programs.

Music for Life (the parent organization for the African Children’s Choir) works in seven African countries such as, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. MFL has educated more than 52,000 children and impacted the lives of more than 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history.

By focusing on providing education, MFL’s purpose is to help Africa’s most vulnerable children today, so they can help Africa tomorrow.

Humble beginings

Thirty years ago, Ray Barnett was on a humanitarian trip to war-torn Uganda when he gave a small boy a ride from his decimated home to the safety of another village. During the journey, the child did what he knew how to do best — he sang. That simple song of dignity and hope became the catalyst for a program that has changed the lives of thousands of children and reshaped the future of the African continent.

“When I went back to Canada and people were not very interested in Uganda, I remembered this small boy,” Barnett explained. “I knew that if only a group of these beautiful children could go to the West, people would be deeply moved and would certainly want to help.” From there the African Children’s Choir was born.

Rallying support from the West, Barnett co-ordinated the first tour of the Choir, which successfully brought the voices of 31 children of war-torn Africa to the West. The Choir inspired audiences with their stories and raised enough funds to open the first Children’s Home at Makerere. The Home provided a stable environment and a quality education for the Choir children and additional children who needed care. The success and instant popularity of the first tour encouraged Ray to continue, and a second Choir was selected from the Children’s Home, and the African Children’s Choir began another tour.

The Choir’s success meant that it was able to provide for many children beyond those in the Choir. Over the next few years, six more children’s homes were established to care for vulnerable children, many of whom had been orphaned during the war. Additionally, the African Children’s Choir established a number of special Literacy Schools in Uganda where hundreds of children learned to read and write and gained confidence and skills that ensured a brighter future.

As the children got older, the program developed a sponsorship arm where all of the educational needs of these children could continue through secondary school, and in most cases, the children went on to higher education.

The African Children’s Choir has performed before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The Choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artist including Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith and others.

African Children's Choir will perform March 1 at SWU.

African Children’s Choir to perform March 1

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com