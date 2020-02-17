EASLEY — In an effort to increase transparency to government proceedings, the City of Easley is now recording council meetings and posting them online for residents to view.

While the meetings aren’t currently live-streamed, the first meeting recorded was posted the following day on the city’s YouTube channel. Links to the video were also shared on the city’s Facebook page.

Sharon Henderson, a long-time Easley resident, applauded the measure saying while she was “not usually a fan of technology,” she appreciated the videos because she has been unable to attend meetings for several years due to poor health.

“I can’t go up there (to the meetings) anymore, but I like knowing what’s going on in my town,” she said. “My granddaughter showed me how to watch them on my computer and now I feel like I can participate again.”

Pickens County Council began experimenting with live-streaming meetings some time ago but has struggled with audio issues, leaving viewers frustrated they couldn’t hear the proceedings. Many of the “bugs” have since been worked out and overall, the idea of posting videos of meetings has been met with approval from both residents as well as local media as a positive step towards transparency and increased accessibility.

It also has the benefit of timeliness, as official minutes for meetings are typically not available online until they have been approved by council at the following month’s meeting.

The Feb. 10 meeting opened with an invocation by new Councilwoman Nancy Breazeale and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the City’s recognition of the 7-8 division S.C. Football State Champions under the direction of Coach Jeremy Spence.

“I’m proud of them, I really am,” said Mayor Butch Womack. “Can you do it again next year?”

“Yes!” the kids yelled back.

Council members recognized and thanked the city’s Public Works Department and Sanitation Department for their hard work during the recent flooding.

“With all the rain we’ve had, they’ve had their hands full,” said Councilman Brian Garrison. “They’ve done a great job handling those issues and problems to the best of their ability.”

Easley City Council meetings are now available on the city’s YouTube channel. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_eccweb.jpg Easley City Council meetings are now available on the city’s YouTube channel. Courtesy of YouTube The City recognized Easley Rec’s 7-8 division S.C. Football Champs. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_eccweb1.jpg The City recognized Easley Rec’s 7-8 division S.C. Football Champs. Courtesy of YouTube

Meetings available on YouTube, Facebook

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com