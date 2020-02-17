A new approach to public safety enhancements

Clemson University associate vice president for public safety and chief of police Greg Mullen, Captain Brad Rhodes, and members of Clemson Fire and EMS, SLED, parking and transportation, IT, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and several other emergency management teams man the incident command center. Clemson University associate vice president for public safety and chief of police Greg Mullen, Captain Brad Rhodes, and members of Clemson Fire and EMS, SLED, parking and transportation, IT, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and several other emergency management teams man the incident command center.

CLEMSON — Clemson University Police Department (CUPD) is committed to enhancing security, reducing risk and preventing harm. To accomplish these important outcomes, the department has been creating processes that utilize data gathered from a myriad of sources and community engagement and outreach to assist with resource deployment and problem-solving.

To assist the department with further refinement of this process and develop a model that will create a collaborative approach to problem-solving and public safety enhancements, CUPD is working with experts in the field to implement a new, innovative community policing model that will assist its efforts in making decisions that reflect community values and public safety priorities.

This effort involves working with policing experts from the National Police Foundation and the Vera Institute of Justice to implement CompStat360.

CompStat360 is a new, innovative model that provides police with a more complete picture of public safety priorities and enables departments to make strategic decisions based on community needs and priorities. It centers on three key components:

• Prevent, interrupt and solve crime

• Integrate community and governmental partners

• Maximize organizational effectiveness

On Feb. 11 and 12, a site visit took place to assess the department’s current processes, capacities and public safety priorities. Information gathered will inform recommendations of how to integrate CompStat360 into the local co-production of problem solving. During the visit, team members gathered data, met with stakeholders from the police department, as well as other campus partners, and will begin to develop an action plan for moving this process forward.

The goals of the visit included:

• Providing enhanced technical assistance around community engagement

• Providing a model to prioritize community issues, organizational well-being, and collect data around proactive policing and balancing these efforts with internal organizational benchmarks

• Developing analytics to assist with data collection

Clemson is the first university law enforcement agency to partner with the National Police Foundation and Vera Institute to explore the implementation of CompStat360 at an institution of higher education. This work is conducted with funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and the MacArthur Foundation.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the National Police Foundation and Vera Institute in this collaboration to implement CompStat360 at Clemson,” said Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Greg Mullen. “Through this process, we will strengthen relationships with our community partners and use data to better inform strategic decision making.”

Clemson University associate vice president for public safety and chief of police Greg Mullen, Captain Brad Rhodes, and members of Clemson Fire and EMS, SLED, parking and transportation, IT, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and several other emergency management teams man the incident command center.

By Philip Sikes For The Sentinel-Progress

Reach Philip Sikes at 864-656-3311.