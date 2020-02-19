UPSTATE — Members of the KWVA Foothills Chapter #301of S.C. celebrated their 15th anniversary at their regular meeting Feb. 13, 2020.

Recognition of past Presidents with a certificate of appreciation included, founder and first President Lew Perry, Francis Thompson, Lewis Langley, Eddie Wooten, Tom Comshaw, Conrad Nowak, deceased were James Oakman and Gerry Kunz.

Organization of the Foothills chapter began in the Spring of 2004 when it became necessary to recruit 12 Korean War Veterans to sign a petition to form a Chapter in the National Korean War Veterans Association, Inc. Newspaper invitations and informational meetings were held in the following months. Once this was accomplished the Foothills Chapter #301 received their Charter on Feb. 7, 2005 which included 19 charter members from Greenville and surrounding communities.

The Foothills Chapter participates in city and county parades and memorial programs. Several members have been privileged to join with WWII veterans on the Upstate Honor Flight to Washington, DC.

Members and friends of the Foothills Chapter raised the funds necessary to build the beautiful “Korean War Veterans Memorial”, with an Honors Walkway, in Conestee Park, 840 W. Butler Road. Additional engraved bricks can still be added by calling Lew Perry 864-363-6558.

The chapter also raised the funds and sponsored the “Veterans Corridor of Honor” Honoring Veterans of WWI, WWII, Korea, Viet Nam, Desert Storm, and current Undeclared Wars, with signs found on both sides of a 12 mile stretch of Highway I-385 in Greenville County.

The Wall of Remembrance, to be added to the National Korean Memorial in Washington, DC, is a current major fundraising project. The Wall of granite will have engraved the names of the 36,574 Korean Veteran Killed in action (KIA) and honor those (POW) and (MIA). Legislation to build the Wall was passed and signed by president Obama in 2016 providing it be built with private funds and no tax payer money be used.

The Foothills Chapter has committed to raising $200,000 dollars to cover the cost of engraving the names of all the 576 comrads (KIA) from across the state of South Carolina. Donations may be mailed to Foothills Chapter #301, PO Box 6903, Greenville, SC 29606, earmarked Wall of Remembrance.

The Foothills Chapter membership drive is always open in hopes of reaching more Korean War and Defense Veterans in the surrounding communities.

“Any person, male or female, who has seen honorable service in Korea from 1945 to the present, in the defense of the Republic of South Korea, or anywhere outside Korea from June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955, is qualified for membership in the Korean War Veterans Association Inc. All chapter members are members of the National Association. Spouses, friends or family members who do not qualify, but have a special interest in supporting Korean Veterans activities are welcomed as Associate members.

The Foothills Chapter #301, of SC meets on the 2nd Thursday every month, except July, at the Golden Corral, 3240 N. Pleasantburg, Greenville, SC. Meeting starts at 12:15 p.m., come earlier to enjoy lunch and meet other vets. All Korean War and Korean Defense Veterans, wives and guests are welcome.

For further information contact President Lew Perry 864-363-6558. An annual family pitch in picnic is held at Conestee Park in July.

Pictured from left, Francis Thompson, Eddie Wooten, Conrad Nowak, Lew Perry. (Not pictured, Lewis Langley and Tom Comshaw.) https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_korea1.jpg Pictured from left, Francis Thompson, Eddie Wooten, Conrad Nowak, Lew Perry. (Not pictured, Lewis Langley and Tom Comshaw.) Courtesy photo