UPSTATE — Beautiful and unusual tropical orchids of all shapes and sizes will be on display at Duke Energy’s World of Energy education center at Oconee Nuclear Station during a free orchid show Thursday, Feb. 20, through Saturday, Feb. 22.

The show is in partnership with the Blue Ridge Orchid Society (BROS) of South Carolina.

Mark Reinke of Marble Branch Farms in Walhalla, S.C., will have a variety of unique blooming orchids on display. Reinke is an internationally known orchid hybridizer and grower.

Society members will be available to answer questions, provide potting demonstrations and more; visitors also will have the opportunity to join the orchid society.

BROS President Julie Voss will host “Choosing Your Orchid,” a free presentation, at 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20; the presentation will focus on what to look for when choosing an orchid and how to care for it when you bring it home.

The show is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, and noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22.

The World of Energy hosts events throughout the year, including guest speakers, community forums, art displays, entertainment and much more.

For more information, contact the World of Energy at 864-873-4600 or visit duke-energy.com/WorldOfEnergy.

