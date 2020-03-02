Easley man sentenced to 45 years

Courtesy of PCSO Jason Galloway -

PICKENS COUNTY — An Easley man was sentenced to 45 years in prison last Wednesday, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Jason Riley Galloway, 37, was convicted of sexually assaulting two children numerous times at his home in Pickens County, Wilkins said.

As previously reported, on Aug. 22, 2017, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into information that a child had been sexually molested on multiple occasions.

The investigation later revealed that from January of 2016 to August 2017, two adult men — later found to be Galloway and his father, 63-year-old Rickie Freeman Galloway — had engaged in sexual acts with three different victims that were all under the age of 11.

It was reported at the time all of the incidents occurred at private residences and the events did not involve any type of abduction by a stranger, but rather a situation where the two men were known by the victims, officials said.

Officials said Jason Galloway was arrested at the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 26, 2017 while he was attending his routine Sex Offender Registration appointment. His father, Rickie Galloway, was also arrested.

According to court records, Rickie Galloway, now 65, posted a $60,000 surety bond on Dec. 19, 2017. His case is “pending.”

Jason Galloway had previously been arrested for First degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Assault and Battary of a High and Aggravated Nature on Dec. 3, 1999. He pled guilty the following February and was sentenced to five years, according to court records.

