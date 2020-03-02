CENTRAL — Central Academy of the Arts is transforming their school days with the first-ever “Play Club” in South Carolina.

“American kids are suffering from depression, anxiety, and isolation at unprecedented rates, and research has traced much of that problem to a decrease in free, unstructured interaction with their peers through play,” said Kevin Stinehart, a Central Academy teacher and director of the school’s Play Club.

Central Academy started an after-school Play Club in fall 2019, with the goal of giving students the opportunity for daily, unstructured outdoor play in addition to recess.

“When we were growing up, most kids played with neighbor friends after school and all summer long with little supervision. Now, people are not as trusting, and kids don’t roam free. As a result, many kids don’t get the social interaction they need to develop into empowered adults. Play Club is an intentional way for us to provide that for our students,” Stinehart said.

Starting March 2, the program will expand to serve students before school as well, replacing the long tradition of students sitting silently in the hallway before school.

“We saw the mornings as a huge missed opportunity. Instead of getting their wiggles out, interacting with peers, and getting energized for the day, students were having to sit silently and let their nervous energy build up. Playing with their peers is a far more productive use of that time,” Stinehart said.

Stephanie Garst, executive director of the U.S. Play Coalition states, “This is a great opportunity for the students at Central Academy! By allowing children more time to explore through play with Play Club, Central Academy is encouraging independence, self-reliance and resilience – skills that are crucial to their development. I hope more schools follow their lead.”

Central Academy’s Principal Tish Goode said, “I feel that it is important for our students to learn to communicate, collaborate and problem-solve on their own to prepare them for their future in the work place. Play Club allows our students to have these opportunities.”

