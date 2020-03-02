UPSTATE — Tri-County Technical College signed an articulation agreement with South University on Feb. 24 giving associate degree nursing graduates a new avenue to earn a BSN degree.

Tri-County President Galen DeHay and Dr. Karl Sterner, president of South University’s Columbia Campus, signed an Associate’s to Bachelor’s Degree Program Agreement allowing graduates of Tri-County’s nursing program to transfer to South University, and, over the course of a year, complete requirements for a BSN degree while working as registered nurses in the area.

Flexibility and affordable tuition are two of the benefits of the agreement, school officials said.

Beginning this fall, Tri-County’s associate degree nursing (ADN) graduates can work full time while taking a mix of online and in-person classes on Tri-County’s campus. Individuals accepted into the program would pay $199 per credit hour.

Dr. DeHay said, “Our associate degree nursing graduates are prepared to immediately enter the workforce but we continue to make a concerted effort to create pathways that will allow them to go on to earn a bachelor’s degree, should they choose to do so, without loss of time, credits or money.”

Dr. Sterner stated, “The goal of increasing student experience, success and persistence will be met by this partnership of providing a timely and equitable hybrid cohort program for ADN students realizing their BSN degrees.”

The agreement with South University is designed for Tri-County ADN alumni who are working as RNs. Current ADN students who will graduate this spring may apply during their final semester at Tri-County.

“We are always seeking opportunities for our students to continue their success after Tri-County. This agreement provides another great opportunity for our students to progress in an affordable, accessible and convenient pathway,” said Jenni Creamer, assistant vice president for College Transitions at Tri-County.

“This new affiliation/partnership will streamline the process and offer an additional pathway for Tri-County ADN graduates to pursue their RN to BSN degree,” said Jackie Rutledge, associate degree nursing department head at TriCounty.

Courtesy photo