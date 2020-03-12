Sen. Rex Rice, left, presents Easley resident Jim Stewart, right, with a proclamation from the Pickens County Legislative Delegation honoring Stewart for his generous service to the County over the past 43 years. Stewart served on the Pickens Co. Foster Care Review Board from 1976-1990, and the Pickens Co. Social Services Board from 1990-2017. He is a 30-plus year member of the Easley Lions Club and recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. Additionally, Stewart is the longest standing member of the Easley Jaycees and is a Deacon Emeritus and member of Easley First Baptist Church. He has belonged to Bates Lodge #189 and the Hejaz Shriners for over 50 years, and is a member or American Legion Post 52.

