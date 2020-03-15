PICKENS COUNTY — Concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus) are negatively impacting blood donations. Blood centers across the nation are pleading for anyone who is feeling healthy to do their part and donate.

According to a spokesperson for The Blood Connection, for a few weeks now, the donation center has seen an increase in blood drive cancellations and low donor turnout — which staff is attributing to the fears surrounding coronavirus.

The Blood Connection (TBC) and other blood centers nationwide are concerned that this could lead to blood shortages, which could impact local hospitals.

“The impacts on the blood supply from COVID-19 will only be as bad as this community allows it to be,” said Dr. Robert Rainer, TBC Medical Director. “If those who are feeling healthy donate now and encourage others to do the same, there could be little to no impact, and communities’ blood supplies will remain resilient and self-sustaining.”

TBC states they ensure all donors are healthy through wellness screenings prior to their donation and the organization is taking extra precautionary measures to ensure that all donor centers and mobiles are clean and safe places to donate blood.

In addition, TBC has an internal incident command team that monitors collection and inventory levels and meets to discuss and prepare for different scenarios regarding COVID-19.

“Now is the time to do something heroic for your community,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of TBC. “Please donate blood today.”

Founded in Greenville, TBC has been around since 1962. The organization is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

By keeping collections local, TBC states they serve hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities and they are licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

If you are interested in hosting a blood drive in your community or to make an appointment, visit thebloodconnection.org or call 864-255-5000.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com