PICKENS COUNTY — Fine arts students from the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind performed two songs before the South Carolina House of Representatives on March 4.

The students performed “Stand by Me” and “I Love South Carolina,” an original song by the students and singer/songwriter Ellis Paul. Rep. Mike Forrester introduced the students shortly after the House convened at 10 a.m.

Following the performance, the students met with their hometown legislators and posed for photos on the State House steps. Students from Pickens County selected for this year’s performance included Alan Gaona-Lopez, from Central, and Johnny Owens, from Easley.

The students were directed by music teachers Carrie Page and Cecilia England and assisted by fine arts teacher, Chris Turner. The school’s fine arts coordinator is Josh Padgett.

The SC School for the Deaf and the Blind has been designated an advanced school by the SC Arts in the Basic Curriculum Project. As the state’s specialized school for students who are deaf or blind, it offers pre-K-12 educational programs on its main campus in Spartanburg and specialized vision and hearing services in school districts and homes throughout the state.

Rep. Gary Clary welcomed Alan Gaona-Lopez of Central to the S.C. State House. Alan and other fine arts students from the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind chorus performed before the SC House of Representatives. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_legis1.jpg Rep. Gary Clary welcomed Alan Gaona-Lopez of Central to the S.C. State House. Alan and other fine arts students from the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind chorus performed before the SC House of Representatives. Courtesy photo Rep. Davey Hiott snaps a photo with Alan Gaona-Lopez of Central, left, and Johnny Owens of Easley, right. The students performed before the SC House of Representatives as members of the SC School for the Deaf and Blind chorus. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_legis2.jpg Rep. Davey Hiott snaps a photo with Alan Gaona-Lopez of Central, left, and Johnny Owens of Easley, right. The students performed before the SC House of Representatives as members of the SC School for the Deaf and Blind chorus. Courtesy photo

Local students perform at the Statehouse