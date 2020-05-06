EASLEY — In a disappointing (yet, expected) announcement on Thursday, Little League International announced the cancellation of all 2020 World Series tournaments and events, including the Senior League World Series (SLWS), held annually here in Easley.

League officials said the decision was made after a thorough assessment of the impact COVID-19 has had on the 6,500 community-based Little League programs in 84 countries, the direction of governmental and public health authorities and in consultation with medical professionals and the organization’s Board of Directors.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League president and CEO. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”

Officials said factors that went into the decision to cancel the World Series and Regional Tournaments included the inability to play qualifying tournaments in many of the U.S. and International regions, coupled with direction from federal officials regarding the complexity of international travel restrictions and immigration requirements.

Additionally, the testing and mitigation protocols that would need to be in place at these significant public events should an individual participating or attending an event be diagnosed with COVID-19, were problematic, they said.

As a final blow, many international teams had indicated to the League they would be unable to participate or travel to the tournaments.

The cancellation includes the 82 regional qualifying tournaments and their respective seven World Series events:

· Little League Baseball – South Williamsport, Penn.

· Little League Softball – Greenville, N.C.

· Intermediate (50/70) Baseball – Livermore, Calif.

· Junior League Baseball – Taylor, Mich.

· Junior League Softball – Kirkland, Wash.

· Senior League Baseball – Easley, S.C.

· Senior League Softball –Sussex County, Del.

As 2021 was originally supposed to be the playing of the 75th Little League Baseball World Series, that celebration will now take place in 2022, officials said.

As a result of this decision, the 2020 MLB Little League Classic, originally scheduled for Aug. 23 between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, has also been canceled.

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have already committed to returning to Williamsport for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic next August, they said.

“Delivering this news comes with a very heavy heart. We have never had to cancel our World Series tournaments, but, right now, as our world comes together, we must do everything we can to help stem the spread of this deadly virus,” said Hugh E. Tanner, Little League International Board of Directors chairman. “While we take this pause from the World Series and Regional Tournaments this summer, we are committed to working with our volunteers and staff to continue to provide an unparalleled youth sports experience to all children and be back stronger than ever in 2021.”

To assist the local Little League programs as they continue to assess their local operations, Little League International will be crediting all chartered programs with the affiliation fees paid for their chartered teams in 2020, which totals approximately $1.2 million in support to local leagues.

These funds will be credited through Little League’s Data Center and be available for local leagues to use on current balances, future affiliation and insurance fees, tournament enrollment and other Little League-related expenses, they said.

Little League International has announced the cancellation of all 2020 World Series tournaments and events. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_139.jpg Little League International has announced the cancellation of all 2020 World Series tournaments and events. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

75th anniversary celebrations pushed to 2022

Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com