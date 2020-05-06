CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University recognized the academic achievements of outstanding students for the 2019-2020 academic year.

In congratulating these students, Southern Wesleyan University President Todd Voss said, “While we are living through uncertain days right now, we remain steadfast in our certainty about the quality and determination of our students! It is in that spirit we celebrate and honor your achievements.

“Today, however, we are reminded that as we acknowledge your accomplishments, we are also acknowledging the one who has given you wisdom, strength and the guidance to achieve. We are so thankful for you and so delighted to honor all that you mean to us, your families and friends, and to God!”

Pickens County students received the following awards:

Academic Awards

TRiO Program Graduates were recognized by Cindy Trimmier-Lee, director of Student Support Services (TRiO). TRiO is a student support services program that promotes academic excellence and exemplary character among university students.

These participants have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher: Amy Lunsford, Liberty; Chasity Rose, Central.

Religion Division

Religion Division Awards were recognized by Dr. Dr. Michael Tapper, chair, Division of Religion and associate professor of religion.

The Excellence in Youth and Children’s Ministry is presented by the Division of Religion to recognize potential for excellence in Youth and Children’s Ministry and awarded to Jami Wright of Central.

The Christian Theology Award is presented by the Division of Religion to recognize achievement in Theological Studies and awarded to Nicole Casey of Pickens.

Honor Societies

Entering the Alpha Chi Honor Society are the top five percent of junior class, top 10 percent of senior class; students must have completed sixty credit hours at Southern Wesleyan University:

Juniors: Laura Bradshaw; Hannah Wiggins, Central.

Seniors: Kaitlyn Fox, Central; Madison Ramey, Liberty; Lawana Seigler, Six Mile.

Entering the Alpha Sigma Lambda honor society are the top 20 percent of students who are at least 25 years of age, have earned a minimum of 24 credits in a baccalaureate program, and have earned a minimum cumulative collegiate GPA of 3.2: David Wagner, Central.

Entering the Alpha Phi Sigma honor society are criminal justice majors and minors who have earned a minimum of 36 collegiate credit hours, 12 credit hours of which must have been earned in coursework in the criminal justice field; attained at least a 3.2 collegiate GPA; and who rank in the top 35 percent of their class: Anna Marie Garrett, Easley.

Entering the IMA Accounting Honor Society are accounting majors with an overall and accounting GPA of 3.0 or higher: Brandy Pilgrim, Central.

Entering the Beta Beta Beta honor society (BBB) are biology, pre-medical, pre-dental, environmental studies, and exercise science majors and minors who have completed at least one term of the second year of a four-year curriculum, at least three semester courses in biological science, of which one is not an introductory course, with an average grade of B in each course, and have an overall GPA of at least a 3.0:

Regular Members: Meghan Harrison; Monica Keever, Liberty; Haley Martin, Central; Falon Mathis, Easley.

Junior Class Honors

Ushers – Academic leaders of the junior class with a minimum of 60 hours at Southern Wesleyan University: Laura Bradshaw; Isaac Clary, Easley; Emily Herndon, Walhalla; Kaylia McIntyre, Bluffton; David Rosenberger, Six Mile; Mark Stevenson, Westminster; Hannah Wiggins, Central.

Graduation Latin Honors

College of Arts and Sciences

Cum Laude is awarded to students with a cumulative GPA of 3.4-3.59 on all work attempted: Houston Childress, Central; Charlesie Duncan, Pickens; Alyssa Harding, Central; Amy Lunsford, Liberty.

Magna Cum Laude is awarded to students with a cumulative GPA of 3.6-3.79 on all work attempted: Brett Brezeale, Pickens; Nicole Casey, Pickens; Phillip Cole, Pickens; Madison Ryza, Central; Emily Service, Pickens; Jami Wright, Central; Haesu Yoon, Central.

Summa Cum Laude is awarded to students with a cumulative GPA of 3.8-4.0 on all work attempted: Kaitlyn Fox, Central; Monica Keever, Liberty.

Benson School of Business

Magna Cum Laude is awarded to students with a cumulative GPA of 3.6-3.79 on all work attempted: Nadja Brown, Easley; Kelvin Hyde, Liberty.

Summa Cum Laude is awarded to students with a cumulative GPA of 3.8-4.0 on all work attempted: Brent Dickard, Easley.

School of Education

Magna Cum Laude is awarded to students with a cumulative GPA of 3.6-3.79 on all work attempted: Carley Pace, Six Mile.

Summa Cum Laude is awarded to students with a cumulative GPA of 3.8-4.0 on all work attempted: Riley Nicholson, Pickens; Chasity Rose, Central; Emily Wohlever, Easley.