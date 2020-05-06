CENTRAL – Each spring, Southern Wesleyan University’s Division of Religion commissions its graduating students as they prepare to move into ministry or additional ministry preparation.

Because of continued restrictions on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university’s Division of Religion conducted virtual commissioning services April 29 and May 2.

Religion majors who are graduating in May being recognized at the Commissioning Service are: Timothy Agner of Burlington, N.C.; Nicole Casey of Pickens; Kyle McCrary-Cook of Irmo; Nathan Coonce of Columbia; Landon Davis of Asheboro, N.C.; Ferrell Logan of Easley; Wesley Henson of Kings Mountain, N.C.; Elizabeth Sanger of Sanford, N.C.; Emily Service of Pickens; William Shepherd of Greenville; Jami Wright of Central; Haesu Yoon of Korea; and Zach Wheeler of Kannapolis, N.C.

Graduating Religion minors are Ethan Ekback of Seneca; Armani Truesdale of Rock Hill; Hayden Peters of Marion, Ind.; Alex Birch of Six Mile; and Ainsley Pruitt of Huntington, W.V.

Religion majors graduating in December are Jacob Clapp of Seagrove, N.C.; and Carson Edwards of Easley.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_swu1.jpg