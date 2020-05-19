Virtual ceremony for 2020 SWU grads

CENTRAL — Addressing the graduates in the video, Southern Wesleyan University President, Dr. Todd Voss said this pandemic has become “personal to each of us.”

“This may in fact be a life altering experience for all of us, but we are Warriors. While this is a moment in time, we will not accept that this moment will define our future. We hold onto something so much greater and we know the secret that the world has long forgotten – our God is faithful, our God is never surprised, and our God is with us celebrating in this commencement today,” Voss said. “While delivered remotely, this day has not lost its importance for this university. We’re pleased to have our family members and friends and of our graduates joining us today – while virtually, it’s important for all of us.”

“It’s not exactly the way any of us have planned, but there’s still so much to celebrate,” said graduate Jami Wright, who has served this year as Student Government Association president and student chaplain. “While each and every one of us had a different experience during our first few moments at Southern Wesleyan, all of us have one thing in common – we all chose to spend the next few years working hard to get a degree at a university that loves us and cares for each and every individual who steps on campus. In this unprecedented season we are in, it is our prayer here at SWU that you will continue to grow in your faith and let God work in your life. Living in the unknown can be scary, but in these moments of celebration, let us praise the one who walks with us through it all.”

In his commencement address, Rev. Heath Mullikin, director of alumni relations and a 1997 Southern Wesleyan graduate, congratulated the 2020 graduates, saying, “You have persevered through this unprecedented season to achieve this great accomplishment. You didn’t quit, you didn’t surrender, you didn’t ‘tap out’,” said Mullikin, reflecting on a term used by professional wrestlers pinned by an opponent, calling out in pain for a timeout. Mullikin related the biblical story of another wrestling match, in which Jacob wrestled with God, but persevered, and God blessed him and named him “Israel.”

“In this moment Jacob goes from a guy who’s had to fight for himself to a guy who has God on his side, someone who God is going to fight for. As you transition into the next season of life, I want you to remember that you are not alone. When the world comes against you and you want to tap out, you are not by yourself. God will fight for you. Now there’s an entire famly of Warriors who will fight for you and cheer you on in the good times and the bad.”

To the 2020 graduates, Mullikin said, “You could’ve tapped out, you could’ve quit this semester – but you didn’t – you’ve shown that you have what it takes.”

Ceremony highlights included a prelude, played by Devon Broome, Piper with City of Greenville Pipes and Drums and Southern Wesleyan’s associate vice president for finance and Controller. Reverend Ken Dill, associate vice president for spiritual life and university chaplain, gave the invocation and benediction. Rev. Scott Williams, Coordinator of Faith-Based Learning, led in a scripture reading from Psalm 121.

Special music, “Be Thou My Vision,” was sung by Desha Martin, Ashley Melendez, Wes Pate and Michaela Wickham. Dr. April White Pugh, provost and vice president for academic affairs, introduced Mullikin as the commencement speaker. Following the commencement address, Pugh, along with Janice Hartsoe, university registrar, presented the graduates. President Voss conferred degrees upon the graduates.

The Pickens County 2020 graduates, listed by their hometown, are:

Central

Hanan Balawi, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Chyna Cannon, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Houston Childress, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science; Kaitlyn Fox, Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication; Johnathon Friar, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Alyssa Harding, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Anna Martin, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Thomas Nielsen, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Gregory Pilgrim, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Chasity Rose, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Madison Ryza, Bachelor of Science in Human Services; Matthew Thorpe, Master of Science in Management and Leadership; Jami Wright, Bachelor of Arts in Religion; Haesu Yoon, Bachelor of Arts in Religion

Clemson

Kimberley Boyer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Meredith Gaskin, Associate of Arts in General Studies

Easley

Ragan Bayne, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Brandon Bodiford, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Monty Broome, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Nadja Brown, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Melissa Craven, Bachelor of Science in Human Services; Brent Dickard, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Christopher Dillard, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Monica Espinoza, Master of Science in Management and Leadership; Anna Marie Garrett, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Ryan Israel, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Christopher Reid, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Amanda Thompson, Master of Education in Administration and Supervision; Emily Wohlever, Bachelor of Science in Special Education

Liberty

Madalynn Crawford, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Family Studies; Taylor Hopkins, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Kelvin Hyde, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Monica Keever, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Amy Lunsford, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Cynthia Morgan, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Sydney Rhodes, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Pickens

Brett Brezeale, Bachelor of Science in Math Education; Nicole Casey, Bachelor of Arts in Religion; Phillip Cole, Bachelor of Arts in History; Charlesie Duncan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mary Javdan-Inalloo, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Riley Nicholson, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Emily Service, Bachelor of Arts in Religion, Bachelor of Arts in Music; Zoe Stanley, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Six Mile

Carley Pace, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education

Graduates who are military service personnel or veterans are as follows:

Air Force: Jamaul Covington, Greenwood, S.C.; Darrel Stamper, Gaffney, S.C.

Army: James Jones, West Columbia, S.C.

Marines: Monty Broome, Easley, S.C.; Shonquez Caldwell, Spartanburg, S.C.; Christopher Dillard, Easley, S.C.