Motorcycle accident kills 2

PICKENS — A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Thirty year old Thomas Cody Bowen, of Pickens, and 39-year-old Amanda Faye Neely, of Belton, were involved in the fatal motorcycle accident on 263 Old Liberty Pickens Road in Pickens at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Coroner Kandy Kelley said.

Officials said the two individuals were not wearing a helmet, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time it has not been reported that any other vehicles were involved. Bowen was driving the motorcycle, Kelley said.

The accident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.