SoC Foundation awards $2.4 million

PICKENS COUNTY — The Sisters of Charity Foundation recently announced they have awarded more than $2.4 million in grants to South Carolina nonprofits, including two in Pickens County.

The Cycle I grants were awarded to 136 nonprofit organizations serving people across South Carolina, according to a release. In all, the grants totaled $2,426,369.

Each grantee partner aligns with the Foundation’s mission of reducing poverty in South Carolina in one of three ways: meeting immediate needs, working to break the cycle of poverty and/or working to make system level change, they said.

“During this first cycle of grants in 2020, we are once again reminded of, not just the great need in our state, but the many assets in the hundreds of nonprofits who are serving families and individuals who are in need of support,” says Tom Keith, Foundation president and CEO. “South Carolina is a state that rallies around our neighbors and we are blessed with strong nonprofit leaders and collaborating organizations that are making positive change.”

Pickens County Meals on Wheels and Pickens County Advocacy Center both recieved a Cycle I grant.

The diverse nonprofit organizations awarded provide a wide range of services including health care, food pantries, shelter, assistance to families and individuals in crisis, legal assistance and after-school care, they said.

“You may be familiar with the famous quote by Mr. Rogers which says ‘When I was a boy and I would see scary things on the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers, you will always find people who are helping.’ The people who work in the organizations that received grants are among the helpers that our communities and our state depend on,” they said.

Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina is a ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System, founded in 1996. Their mission is to address the needs of families and individuals experiencing poverty throughout the state of South Carolina. Through the strategic use of resources they seek to reduce poverty through action, advocacy and leadership.