New amenities at Devil’s Fork

UPSTATE — Duke Energy has made major improvements at Devils Fork State Park in Oconee County, to help manage growing interest in the state’s only public access to Lake Jocassee.

Among them are the development of 12 new boat-in sites, the relocation of the original 13 sites to more scenic spots and a new composting toilet at Double Springs boat-in camping area as well as 50 new boat/trailer parking spaces, a new non-motorized lake access point, 54 new single-vehicle parking spaces, picnic tables, walk-in access to the lake and a new restroom facility at the primary campground.

The 25 boat-in campsites at Double Springs are reservable. New parking spaces and other improvements will be available in early June, park officials said.

The improvements were made to help meet rising demand for “Devils Fork’s unique experience on Lake Jocassee.” Renowned for its natural beauty at the terminus of the Blue Ridge, the park is one of the busiest in the state system, and regularly reaches capacity on busy weekends, they said.

“Our partnership with Duke Energy is exceptional. The company has helped us deliver quality customer service to the public and meet our stewardship obligations for many years,” said Paul McCormack, Director of the State Park Service.

The Devils Fork project is estimated at $4 million. It is among several that Duke Energy supported for parks in the past two years. In April 2019, for example, the utility company developed Camp Cedar Creek at Keowee-Toxaway State Park, a $5.4 million lakefront group camp off the state’s Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway. In 2018, Duke developed a canoe launch and Catawba River access area at Landsford Canal State Park in York County.

“We value our longstanding partnership with the S.C. State Park Service,” said John Crutchfield, Duke Energy’s Director of Public Safety & Recreation Planning. “These enhancements at Devils Fork are part of our ongoing efforts to ensure quality access areas for recreational use on lakes managed by Duke Energy.”

For more information, contact Devils Fork State Park at dforksp@scprt.com or 864-944-2639. More can be found at www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.