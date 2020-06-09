EASLEY — The Easley Lions Club has been a part of the Easley community since being founded in 1939. The Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world with 1.4 million members in 210 countries.

The Lion motto is “We Serve,” and each club has the freedom to serve their community however they want.

The Easley club has always focused on helping the less fortunate with eyesight and hearing. Our club has raised thousands of dollars from the generous folks of our city that has helped hundreds of people obtain eye exams, glasses and hearing aids.

When a teacher calls about a student that needs glasses — we help. When an elderly person who lives on $600 a month Social Security and needs a hearing aid — we help. If the Lions Club is not here to help, who will they call?

What sets the Lions apart from most other service clubs is 100% of the funds we raise go to help someone. 100%.

That’s the good news.

Now, the bad news …

Our club is getting smaller due to the age and health of our members. That means we can help fewer of those in need. Our club will only be here to help others two or three more years unless we get new members.

We are always asking people to join, but we get the standard answer “I don’t have time.”

We meet for an hour once a month and have four to five fundraisers a year, which takes about 20 volunteer hours a year. Very little time for a lot of good.

Are you retired and have a little time to make a big difference in someone’s life? Are you young and willing to get involved giving back to the community? If you want to belong to an organization whose sole purpose is to help serve others than you need to be an Easley Lion.

Oh, by the way, we have a lot of fun while helping others.

The cost to join Lions Club International is $35, and club dues are $10 a month. If you want to learn more about the Easley Lions Club, please call one of the following Lions: Lion President Bill Whitlock at 864-687-2741, membership chairman Lion Benny McCollum at 864-901-7015, secretary Lion Marian Dawkins at 864-303-0278, or Lion Phil Smith at 864-270-0278.