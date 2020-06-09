Four Easley teens rally locals for justice

EASLEY — Hannah Nwantama, Sha’cora Pickens, Emerson Swords and Anna Pearson are your typical teenagers — they hang out with friends, they’re active on social media. They’re thinking about college and dealing with societal relationships amidst a global pandemic. Also? They organized a peaceful demonstration to protest systemic racial injustice in front of Easley City Hall that was attended by a couple of hundred people. Oh, and they did it in just a couple of days, permits and all.

You know, typical teenager stuff …

Let’s get frank here: These times we live in are anything but “typical.”

Protests, sit-ins, marches and other types of demonstrations have erupted nationwide — from big cities to small towns — sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police.

But unlike some protests in large metropolitan areas which turned violent, smaller cities and towns across America have been able to strike a balance between the police and those wanting to gather and march. Last week in Pickens, the City’s Mayor, Sheriff and Chief of Police joined the protesters.

In Easley? Same thing.

On June 3, EPD Chief Tim Tollison joined the demonstrators on the City Hall lawn, Sheriff Rick Clark was there too. Easley Mayor Butch Womack, Rep. Neal Collins, and enough Easley City Council members showed up that the clerk had to send out a last minute public notice to local media — as their numbers could have officially made a quorum.

The group gathered in the Amphitheater at Old Market Square before marching to the City Hall green chanting Floyd’s name, “I can’t breathe” and “Black lives matter.”

Speakers at the event ranged from friends and Easley High School classmates of the organizers to local legislators and pastors. Children played “tag” together in the open space at the back of the green.

All in all, it was a far cry from the rioting, looting, tear-gas throwing, rubber bullet-firing chaos which has been dominating the 24-hour news networks.

The Easley Police Department released this: “Members of the Easley Police Department would like to thank the community members who came out to this evening’s demonstration. The event was peaceful, on message, and successful. We would like to especially thank the four young women who organized this event. They saw a need, had a purpose and successfully organized this event without incident. It was a pleasure working with you and seeing your level of maturity. You should be proud of yourselves Hannah Nwantama, Sha’cora Pickens, Emerson Swords and Anna Pearson!”

On her Facebook page, Pearson wrote the following: “After all the events of today, I’m sitting here thinking about how my generation has the ability to change the world. Today, I advocated for a group of people who have been oppressed, slandered, and mistreated. I advocated for a community who has done nothing but shown me love. Just three days ago my friends and I organized the peaceful assembly and never would I have imagined myself as being part of something so powerful.”

“But three years ago I would have told you a different story,” she continued. “Three years ago I would believe anything that anyone told me, and I would fall under the wrong influences. I would say hurtful things and promote hateful ideas. I am not afraid to admit that I made mistakes in the past. I am also not afraid to admit that between three years ago and now, I have grown. I have educated myself and I strive every day to be better. Am I ashamed of the things I said in the past? Of course I am. But am I ashamed of the things that I am *doing* now? Definitely not.”

“People can change when given the right education and the right mindset,” Pearson wrote. “I am not who I once was, and I will never look back.”

