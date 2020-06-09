EASLEY — Details remain limited in the case of a 24-year-old who was found dead in an Easley hotel on Saturday morning.

According to the Easley Police Department, Cody James Bennett, of Liberty, was found deceased at the Baymont Inn by housekeeping around 11 a.m.

Authorities have said although no signs of foul play have presented themselves, Bennett’s death has been deemed “suspicious” and is under investigation.

An autopsy is pending from the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, officials said.

According to Bennett’s published obituary, he was born in Greenville and loved being outdoors to go running and fishing. He also loved to cook, it says.

Bennett leaves behind his parents, two sisters, grandparents and nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date, it reads.

