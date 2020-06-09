UPSTATE – Tri-County Technical College (TCTC) announced June 4 a three-phase plan to reopen its campuses beginning June 8 with the goal of returning to full campus operations in August.

The college noted that progress through the phases is contingent upon the directives of the president of TCTC, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, and guidance from health authorities such as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Reopening our campuses is not a decision we take lightly. Rather, the decision was made after weeks of careful review and analysis and in consultation with other academic institutions and government agencies,” said Galen DeHay, PhD, president of TCTC.

“As a technical college, we play a critical role in jump-starting the economy. We deliver a high-quality, affordable education, and we have excellent partnerships with local business and industry that will ensure we continue meeting the workforce needs of our communities. It is important we find a way to help our students stay on track academically and meet the goals they set prior to the pandemic. Reopening our campuses is one way to achieve this, but we will do so slowly and safely,” said Dr. DeHay.

At this time, the plan is to resume in-person instruction for the summer term on June 19 and to offer in-person instruction for the fall term beginning August 17.

During both summer and fall terms, the college will continue to offer a mix of in-person, hybrid and online courses. In-person lectures, instruction labs and in-person computer labs will be limited to approximately 50% room capacity with physical distancing, and in-person student support services will be available by appointment only or limited walk-ins. Support services will also continue to be available virtually and by phone.

Right now, the college is in Pre-phase 1 of the plan, which means campuses are being prepped for a safe return. This includes actions like sanitizing, cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, installing hand sanitizing stations, making room alterations to ensure physical distancing, installing protective barriers in front-line service areas, and placing signage throughout campuses reminding people to maintain six feet of distance and to practice proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

When the college moves to Phase 1 on June 8, physical distancing requirements will be in place, and everyone will be strongly encouraged to wear a cloth face covering when in common areas or when unable to maintain six feet of distance from another person. These safety measures are consistent with CDC guidelines and other colleges in the area, and they will likely remain in place through the fall term.

Prior to returning to campus, employees will have to complete an online training course and complete a weekly health symptom survey. Students will be asked to complete return-to-campus training and review a weekly health and safety screening document.

“The health and safety of our employees and students is our top priority. It is up to each of us to model safe behavior and follow the rules,” said Dr. DeHay.

