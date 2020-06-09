Easley scraps recycling

EASLEY— Effective June 15, the City of Easley will officially suspend curbside recycling services indefinitely due to the restrictive requirements set forth by the recycling companies where the collected items are being transferred.

In a release from the city, it was stated economic changes have driven companies to become more restrictive as to what they will accept and as to how it is delivered.

“The City is not receiving any money from the recycling companies to assist in covering the extra cost to collect the recyclables under the new strict guidelines which would be very labor intensive,” officials said. “In light of suspending the curbside recycling, the City of Easley will be creating a drop off courtesy station behind City Hall along West A Ave. This courtesy station will assist in continuing a form of recycling within the City during the suspension of the curbside recycling program.”

Acceptable items which will be allowed at the courtesy station will be empty and rinsed plastics 1 & 2, brown/clear/third group “colored” glass, aluminum/steel cans, newspapers/magazines along with office paper, and empty and broken-down cardboard boxes.

Other items not listed above cannot be accepted into the recycling station, they said.

“The City of Easley maintains our desire to offer recycling options, such as this courtesy station, to our citizens and we hope that this alternative will help us all to continue to reduce our overall landfill use,” the release reads. “We ask the citizens to please understand our Public Works Department will not be collecting curbside recycling, so please do not set your recycling bins on the curb after June 15. If items need to be thrown away please treat them as garbage by placing them in garbage bags.”

Hours of the courtesy station will mimic the county recycling centers: Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Centers are closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

• Pickens County Recycling Centers are located at:

• Old Liberty Road. (The main landfill.) 859-3523

• Farr’s Bridge Road. (Hwy 183) 859-1041

• North Old Pendleton Road 855-6203