PICKENS COUNTY — A spokesperson with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said a collision on Thursday is under investigation after one person was air-lifted to a local hospital.

SCHP says the wreck happened around 5:11 p.m. on US-123, near Cartee Road. A public information officer with SCHP says while more exact details have not yet been reported, he was able to confirm a car struck a bridge and caught fire. He also was able to confirm the driver was injured, and was taken to the hospital in a medical rescue helicopter.

The driver has since been identified as 46-year-old Robert Butler of Pickens, who authorities say had two other passengers in the vehicle with him.

According to SCHP, Butler was driving too fast for conditions while traveling south on the highway. His car first ran off the left side of the road, then the right, before hitting an embankment and then the bridge, causing the car to catch fire.

Butler was airlifted with non-life threatening injuries, while his two adult occupants were transported for similar non-life threatening injuries to area hospitals.

Due to privacy laws, updates on their conditions was not available.

Butler is charged with driving too fast for conditions and for driving under suspension.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.