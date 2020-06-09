PICKENS COUNTY — Fort Prince George Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) of Easley is proud to announce that Arjun Jain of Clemson Elementary School, their Chapter Winner, won the State of South Carolina American History Essay Contest!

There were 64 schools with 911 students competing in the state contest held as part of the Annual American History Essay Contest for 5th – 8th graders (129 in Pickens County alone).

This is an annual National Contest run by the Daughters of the American Revolution. We are so proud to honor Arjun with the Chapter and State Certificates, a ribbon pin, and cash prizes. We have no doubt that he will continue to be outstanding in the years to come! We were able to present his award to him at his school using social distancing and then holding our breath for a quick photo.

The topic marked the 400th Anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower and the founding of the Plymouth Colony. He imagined he was one of the passengers on the Mayflower. Knowing what materials were available in 1620, he shared what he packed to prepare for the trip and starting a new life in the wilderness. He also shared what different choices he would have made after more than two months at sea.