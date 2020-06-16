LIBERTY — On June 15, S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis recognized the first cohort of 36 educators who have qualified to become South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teachers — including one from Pickens County.

Launched in January of this year, the new statewide initiative is designed to increase the number of teachers incorporating personal finance education into their classrooms.

Included in the inaugural class of S.C. Financial Literacy Master Teachers was SDPC’s own Zachary Arms, from Liberty High School.

“We congratulate these wonderful educators for their commitment to promoting financial literacy. They share a passion that is important to conveying these vital life skills to students in their classrooms and to fellow teachers as they lead professional development workshops,” Loftis said. “We applaud their efforts, especially given the challenges of the current school year, and we look forward to seeing their continued growth and progress in the years to come.”

Sponsored by Future Scholar, South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan, and in partnership with SC Economics, the S.C. Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program provides financial incentives to K-12 teachers who are experts in the area of financial literacy and have a desire to teach professional development workshops to other educators in their schools and districts.

In addition, participating teachers have access to specialized training and financial literacy curriculum resources that will better enable them to promote financial literacy education in K-12 schools, Treasure officials said.

In order to become a South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher, all applicants must complete specific professional development classes. In addition, they must create and teach professional development training. Applicants then must pass the W!SE Personal Finance Certification Test for Educators. W!SE is a nationally recognized credential, certifying that educators demonstrate the proficiency required to teach personal finance.

The program recently completed accepting applications for its next group of teachers and will begin registration for the third cohort in January of 2021.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.