PICKENS COUNTY — Currently, according to the The South Carolina Youth Advocate Program (SCYAP), there are nearly 4,800 children in foster care in South Carolina.

Unfortunately, there are not enough foster homes in our state to care for the population of children, particularly those with some type of special need. The lack of foster families decreases a child’s ability to remain in their community, which is important in order for the child to maintain family connections as well as attend their home school and place of worship. This often delays permanence for children, they said.

“SCYAP, established in 1990, is a private not-for-profit organization. Our state office is located in Columbia SC and we have regional offices located in Columbia, Charleston, Florence, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. We implement our mission through state-wide programs that provide an array of community-based treatment programs to children and youth by way of focused and specialized services and programs,” officials said. “All of our children have some degree of emotional and/or behavioral problems, most have been physically abused and/or severely neglected, and many have physical, mental, and/or developmental challenges.”

SCYAP said they believe every youth has the right to a permanent home and family and the family and community are invaluable resources in the positive growth and development of each youth.

“We believe a home should be a safe and nurturing environment where each child can grow to his or her fullest potential,” they said.

SCYAP provides support to their foster families through a variety of means including: 24 hours crisis response, guidance and support from foster care professionals, competitive daily pay based on the needs of the child, and pre-services and on-going training for all foster families, they said.

For more information, visit www.scyap.com or call 1-800-882-5513.