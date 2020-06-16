Chitpotle will sit where the old Long John Silver’s/A&W was.

EASLEY — Rise Partners recently announced that national retailers Five Below, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less and ULTA Beauty have signed leases for new stores at the Town N’ Country shopping center as part of the firm’s multimillion dollar redevelopment and improvement of the property.

The four retailers – all new to Easley – will occupy newly created spaces at the former JCPenney building at Town N’ Country, which was acquired by Rise Partners in April 2019.

Construction is scheduled to be complete this fall, with opening date announcements coming soon from each of the retailers.

In addition, Chipotle Mexican Grill has signed a lease for 2,400 square feet at a freestanding building under construction near the front of the shopping center (where Long John Silvers/ A&W was), and the fast-casual restaurant company expects to open a new prototype store with a drive-thru there this fall.

Rise Partners is marketing the remaining 2,200 square feet at the building to national restaurant operators.

“We are thrilled to welcome these highly regarded retailers to Easley and to Town N’ Country, and we look forward to completing our renovations and unveiling a revitalized shopping center to the community later this year,” said Greg Wilson, a partner with Rise Partners.

Five Below, which offers trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond, has leased 8,600 square feet at Town N’ Country. Discount home furnishings retailer HomeGoods has leased 22,200 square feet, and off-price apparel and home fashion chain Ross Dress for Less has leased 22,000 square feet. ULTA, the largest beauty retailer in the country, will occupy 10,000 square feet.

Located along Calhoun Memorial Highway, Town N’ Country totals 280,000 square feet and is anchored by Belk, Hobby Lobby and Staples. Rise Partners also plans to update the exterior facades of the remaining buildings as part of the redevelopment, which will be completed this fall.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.