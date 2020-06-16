Clemson Board drops Calhoun, drafts letter to remane Tillman Hall.

CLEMSON — On Friday, the Clemson University Board of Trustees approved changing the name of the University’s Honors College to the Clemson University Honors College, effective immediately. The college has been named the Calhoun Honors College since 1982.

“Clemson University has a long-celebrated history of tradition and excellence, but we must recognize there are central figures in Clemson’s history whose ideals, beliefs and actions do not represent the university’s core values of respect and diversity,” said Chairman Smyth McKissick. “Today’s action by the Board acknowledges that now is the time to move forward together as a more unified Clemson Family in order to make our university stronger today and into the future.”

In 2018, the Board asked Provost Robert Jones to lead a task force to study and make recommendations on ways to enhance the quality and relevance of the honors college. The Board approved the recommendations from the Provost, endorsed by President Jim Clements, which include setting the goal of becoming a nationally ranked, top-tier honors college; creating a dean position to oversee the college; creating a strategic plan for the college; and renaming the college to Clemson University Honors College.

John C. Calhoun’s national political career spanned approximately 40 years and included many high offices in the U.S government.

Calhoun served in Congress, both in the House of Representatives and Senate, and as a cabinet member, as secretary of war and secretary of state. He was elected as vice president twice, serving two different administrations, and he was the first vice president to resign voluntarily from office.

Politics was the essence of his life’s work, however, he established himself as a planter first with Bath Plantation and later Fort Hill — on which the Clemson University campus is built. During the antebellum period, his national political career made him one of the most powerful and outspoken statesmen in the nation’s history.

Calhoun also owned 70-80 slaves.

The Board also adopted a resolution respectfully requesting the South Carolina General Assembly make a one-time exception to the state’s Heritage Act during the 2021 legislative session. This exception would give limited authority to the Board to restore Tillman Hall to its original name of “the Main Building.”

Throughout the early 1890s, Ben Tillman helped to establish Clemson College as an agricultural and mechanical college and Winthrop College, originally Winthrop Training School for Teachers, as an industrial school for women.

As Governor of S.C. from 1890-1894, Tillman ousted the Bourbon Democrats, installing his own lieutenants in their places and then removed these appointees if they lost his favor. In addition, he sought to ensure white Democratic control of the state through legislative reapportionment, gerrymandering and other disfranchisement mechanisms.

During Tillman’s governorship, there was a dramatic rise in the number of lynchings of African-Americans in S.C. and across the South as a whole. Tillman initially made efforts to control mob rule, and, during his first term as governor, actually spoke out against lynchings. But during his second term he often defended lynching in his public statements, once saying that in certain circumstances he would be willing to lead a lynch mob himself.

In 1893, he was widely and justly criticized for his inadequate protection of a black prisoner named John Peterson that historians say probably led to Peterson’s lynching. Perhaps most damaging in the long run was Tillman’s rhetoric over the course of his career that bolstered the idea that white violence was justified and to be expected whenever white supremacy was challenged.

School officials today say their actions in removing Tillman’s and Calhoun’s names are consistent with “a deliberative process set in motion by the Board in 2015” when it established a history task force to tell the full — and complete — history of Clemson.

During the past few years, the task force has taken several actions including erecting historical markers, documenting Clemson founders’ biographies, and updating historical signage to better reflect the complete history. The Board actions were in keeping with its values including integrity, respect, diversity, patriotism, excellence, and self-reliance, they said.

“Our Trustees’ leadership today sends a clear message that Clemson University intends to be a place where all our students, employees and guests feel welcome,” said President Clements. “Our work in this area is far from finished, but we are committed to building on the progress we have made in the areas of diversity and inclusivity as we strive to serve our entire state and the nation.”

