PICKENS COUNTY — With nearly 21,000 registered voters hitting the polls on June 9, the S.C. Primary had it’s share of shake-ups for Pickens County residents.

Voter turnout was just over 28 percent in-county, with 1,742 Democratic ballots cast and 19,173 Republican.

But let’s just jump right in …

One of the most watched races of the night was for County Council District 3. At the end of the night, incumbent Wes Hendricks lost to Alex Saitta for the Pickens seat 973 to 2,633 votes. With 55.81 percent of the vote, there’s no runoff. Debbie Gravely came in third with 861 votes, followed by Tim Robinson with 251.

At the other end of the County, over in District 6, Henry Wilson walked away with 1,757 votes to Derrick Craft’s 702 and Darrell Gibbs’ 684. The Dacusville seat was wide open after incumbent Councilman Carl Hudson decided not to seek reelection earlier this year.

As for Pickens County Sheriff, challenger David Harrison gave it a good try, but in the end residents decided to keep Rick Clark around for another four years. Clark defeated Harrison by 1,760 votes and avoided a runoff by garnering 54.64 percent of the vote.

For (GOP) State House District 10, West Cox defeated Mark Durham with a total of 3,081 votes to 2,013 but Pickens County residents had the race much tighter. In county, Cox beat Durham by a single vote — 291-290. Again, no runoff.

The first runoff of the night announced on Election Day was a repeat of two years ago. For State House of Representatives District 5, incumbent Neal Collins once again faced off with David Cox and Allan Quinn. And just like last time, it’ll be Collins and Quinn in the runoff on June 23. On the ninth, Collins garnered the most votes (2,971) knocking Cox (1,500) out of the race but failing to secure the required 50 percent majority to avoid a runoff. Quinn landed an even 2,000 votes last Tuesday, totaling 30.91 percent to Collins’ 45.91 percent.

The second runoff of the night was for State House of Representatives District 3. After Rep. Gary Clary announced he would not be seeking reelection, Phillip Bowers, Jerry Carter and William Masters all threw their hats into the ring. After election night, Masters was out, having only garnered 646 votes. Carter and Bowers will appear on the June 23 runoff ballot after having collected 1,718 (43.53 percent) and 1,583 (40.11 percent) votes respectively.

In other races, Hosea Cleveland defeated Mark D. Welch U.S. House of Representatives District 3 (Dem.), and Lindsay Graham walked away with the race for (GOP) U.S. Senate.

