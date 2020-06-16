CENTRAL — The town of Central earned a top ranking as one of the safest cities in South Carolina, according to a recent study.

Safewise.com ranks cities across the nation, using FBI crime statistics, U.S. Census population data and demographic information.

“The Town of Central, S.C. is special for a good number of reasons – its people, its history, its university and now this recognition as one of the top 10 safest cities in the state,” said Dr. Todd Voss, president of Southern Wesleyan University, whose campus lies within the Central town limits. “We could not be more proud of our collaborative community and leadership! Congratulations, Central!”

Central snagged the number 10 spot with Isle of Palms coming in first, followed by Port Royal, Mount Pleasant, Bluffton, Tega Cay, Edgefield, Hanahan, Mauldin and Fort Mill.

According to the study, South Carolina expresses a higher level of concern about safety than most other states. That could be due to higher statewide crime rates than national averages, but the safest cities in South Carolina are leading the way with fewer incidents of both violent and property crime, the report stated.

In all, 52% of the South Carolina residents who participated in the 2020 State of Safety study reported feeling a high or very high concern for their safety every day.

That’s six percentage points higher than the national average.

Steve Thompson, Central’s police chief, said, “We at The Town of Central Police Department love and respect our community, we define our operation by ‘3 D’s,’ duty — our moral obligation to protect and serve our community, dedication — respect company time, remain busy and care for your co-workers as well as your community, and determination — be motivated, driven and focused, have a purpose and control your outcome for the betterment of our community.”

South Carolina has the third-highest number of people who’ve been affected by property crime in the past 12 months (37% compared to the national average of 26%). The state’s property crime rate is 30.2 incidents per 1,000 people, which is eight points higher than the national rate of 22.0.

When it comes to violent crime, South Carolina has one of the lowest numbers of people who say they’ve been affected by violent crime in the past year (5% versus the national average of 12%). That’s a decrease of two percentage points from last year. But the state’s violent crime rate of 4.9 is still above the national rate of 3.7 incidents per 1,000.

“Southern Wesleyan University is blessed to be situated in an area that is not only beautiful but is also safe place to live,” said Dr. Brad Bowen, director of campus safety at Southern Wesleyan. “We are grateful to be able to work closely with our surrounding law enforcement agencies, especially the Central Police Department. Additionally, Campus Safety continues to make safety improvements to campus including camera upgrades, safety training, and emergency mass notification systems.”

Central, at number 10, was the only city in Pickens County to make the Top 20. The next was Easley, who came in at number 40.

