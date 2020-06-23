CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University has announced Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Lindsey Schneider is the new Senior Women’s Administrator for the university.

“I am excited to see Lindsey in the SWA role,” said Director of Athletics Julia Reininga. “She has a desire to serve the student athletes and the university and she wants to get into administration down the line. This is a great opportunity for her to continue to grow while making a positive impact for our athletics team.”

The first ever Women’s Lacrosse coach for the Warriors, Schneider guided the Warriors to their first ever Conference Carolinas post season appearance last season. As a second year program, the Warriors went 5-12 and were 4-6 in Conference Carolinas action. In the first round of the Conference Carolinas tournament, the Warriors fell to the University of Mount Olive Trojans. Southern Wesleyan had charged out of the gate before the 2020 season was canceled, going 2-1 in Conference Carolinas action to kick off the season.

Schneider came to Southern Wesleyan from North Greenville University where she had served as an assistant coach for the Crusaders during the 2016 season. She assisted in bringing the NGU Crusaders to their first lacrosse playoff in the program’s history and helped to develop two All Conference players and a DII Turnover Leader.

Prior to coaching at NGU, Schneider was a lacrosse coach at Hillcrest High School for two years. She served as the Assistant Varsity Lacrosse Coach for the 2013-2014 school year, before becoming the Head Varsity Lacrosse Coach the next academic year. During her time at Hillcrest, she trained players who won Goalie of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, All Upper State and All State awards. Hillcrest High School Lacrosse went 12-2 in her season coaching them and went on to become Region Champions. She was nominated for Coach of the Year for her success with her team.

Schneider earned her B.A. in Special Education with a specialization in Learning Disabilities from Converse College in 2013. While she attended Converse, she was a member of both the Women’s Volleyball team for 3 years and was a four-year starter for the Women’s Lacrosse team. She was awarded Conference Carolina’s Academic All-Conference and Conference Carolina’s Presidential Honor Roll during her time playing for Converse.